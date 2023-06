How did you feel about the content of this article?

Russian President Vladimir Putin: second-in-command of the Russian armed forces would have been informed by the leader of Wagner about the intention to carry out the mutiny and would not have warned the government | Photo: EFE/EPA/GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN

Russia has arrested General Sergei Surovikin, second-in-command of the Russian armed forces, on charges in connection with the failed mutiny of the Wagner paramilitary group last weekend. Two sources linked to the Ministry of Defense confirmed the information to The Moscow Times this Wednesday (28), on condition of anonymity.

In recent days, the American newspapers Wall Street Journal and New York Times, citing Western sources, published that the leader of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, would have communicated the intention to carry out the mutiny to Surovikin and he would not have alerted President Vladimir Putin. The information was initially described as “speculation” by the Kremlin.

The Ministry of Defense has yet to comment on Surovikin’s alleged arrest. According to the Moscow Times, the general has not been seen publicly since Saturday (24), the date on which Wagner promoted the rebellion, which came to an end after the mercenary group retreated and an agreement was reached for Prigozhin to go into exile in Belarus.

One of the sources told the Moscow Times that “apparently, he

[Surovikin] chose Prigozhin’s side during the rebellion”. Other names in the Russian armed forces would be undergoing a process of “purges” due to the Wagner rebellion.

The well-known Telegram channel for information about the war in Ukraine Rybar noted that the armed rebellion “became the reason for large-scale purges in the ranks of the Armed Forces.”

“For several days now, investigators and representatives of the Federal Protection Service have [responsável pela segurança de altos cargos,

incluindo Putin] they have been interrogating military and unit commanders,” he said.

Other military bloggers said the alleged purge also affected pilots who refused to attack Wagner Group convoys approaching Moscow on Saturday and border guards who also failed to stop mercenaries in the Rostov region.