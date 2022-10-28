The internal threat keeps Russia on edge, which, after suffering various attacks on railways by groups opposed to the war in Ukraine, its Intelligence is on the hunt for those who want to sabotage the country’s infrastructure. After a series of raids, the Russian Security Service (FSB) has reported this Friday the arrest of four people who allegedly planned terrorist attacks against Russian administrative facilities.

The Intelligence Service has indicated that the four suspects, who remain in police custody waiting for the authorities to open a criminal case against them for alleged terrorism, are linked to “Ukrainian radicals” and were planning sabotage in Stavropol, a town located to the southwest from the country.

The arrest follows a series of raids on the places of residence of the detainees, as well as on the hideout equipped by them in the Predgorny district of Stavropol, which have allowed the security forces to seize weapons, explosive devices, products to create incendiary materials and “methodological literature on the organization of mass disturbances”, explained the FSB, according to the Interfax news agency.

Thus, concern grows about the internal threat in Russia after suffering an attack with explosives that damaged the railway as it passed through Novozybkvo, a Russian town about 15 kilometers from the border with Belarus. The platform of resistance to the invasion of Ukraine ‘Stop the Wagons’ claimed responsibility for the attack. But since June this group – which highlights the importance of paralyzing train transport, particularly in the regions through which military material enters Ukraine and in the areas from which missiles and bombings are launched – has claimed responsibility for up to six train sabotage operations. and the railway structure.

The UK Ministry of Defense has echoed this concern to the Kremlin in one of its parts on the war. “The Russian leadership will be even more concerned that even a small group of citizens is so opposed to the conflict as to resort to physical sabotage,” says British Intelligence.

Kadyrov acknowledges Chechen casualties



The head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, has to keep his eyes not only on his territory, but also on the front, where one of his main allies, the Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, has acknowledged for the first time that he had casualties of his own in the Kherson region. . Earlier this week one of his units was bombed. 23 soldiers were killed and 58 wounded, four of them seriously. “The overnight losses were great,” he said on his Telegram account, where he also sent a message to the Ukrainian forces: “We will catch up and destroy them without mercy.”

The statements come two days after Kadyrov called on the Chechens to join the “great jihad” against kyiv and warned that “a self-respecting Muslim will not seek excuses.” “Destroy these shaitans (Arabic name given to the devil), wherever they are and no matter how well they hide,” he launched in a Telegram message, shortly after questioning the, in his opinion, Russia’s lukewarm response to the counteroffensive of the Ukrainian Army in the annexed regions of Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia.