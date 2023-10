Arrest of reporter with dual citizenship is the second of a US journalist by the Putin government this year | Photo: EFE/EPA/ALEXEI NIKOLSKY/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN

A journalist who has dual citizenship, American and Russian, was arrested this Wednesday (18) in Russia. According to the agency Radio Free Europe, for which Alsu Kurmasheva works, the journalist was detained in Kazan on charges of not registering as a “foreign agent”, which can carry a sentence of five years in prison.

Radio Free Europe, an agency funded by the US government, reported that Kurmasheva is based in Prague, Czech Republic, and traveled to Russia due to a family emergency in May.

The journalist had already been temporarily detained while waiting for her return flight on June 2 at Kazan airport. At the terminal, she had her American and Russian passports confiscated and has not been able to leave the country since.

Kurmasheva was initially fined for failing to register her US passport with Russian authorities and was awaiting the return of the documents when she was arrested.

Gulnoza Said, program coordinator for the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) for Europe and Central Asia, said the body “is deeply concerned about the arrest of American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva on false criminal charges and calls on the Russian authorities to release her immediately and drop all charges against her.”

Russia obliges civil society organizations and individuals to register as “foreign agents” if they receive funding from abroad and are involved in political activities. The rule, inspired by the times of the Soviet Union, is used to persecute opponents and anyone who criticizes President Vladimir Putin’s administration.

In March, a reporter for the American Wall Street Journal, Evan Gershkovich, had been arrested in Russia on espionage charges.