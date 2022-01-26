The decision at the request of the Federal Penitentiary Service: “We execute a suspended sentence linked to a demonstration in favor of the relative”

The Russian Interior Ministry has issued an arrest warrant against Oleg Navalny, brother of the politician and opponent Alexei Navalny. This was reported by Novaya Gazeta. The decision comes at the request of the Federal Penitentiary Service, which asked to enforce a suspended sentence, dating back to a year ago, linked to a demonstration in favor of Alexei Navalny in violation of the health rules linked to the pandemic.

The defense attorney said Oleg Navalny was placed on the Interior Ministry’s wanted list because he was not found at home during a checkup.

“An inspection was carried out at his place of residence and apparently they did not find him there,” lawyer Nikos Paraskevov told Interfax.

Asked by the agency if Oleg Navalny had left Russia, the lawyer replied that he is unaware of it.