Russia | Are the West and Russia preparing for a large prisoner exchange? Several political prisoners “missing” in Russia

Several significant political prisoners are “missing” in Russia and the information of four Russian prisoners has disappeared from the US prisoner database.

This is reported by a Russian independent media Medusa.

The lawyers and families of several prominent prisoners are have told that they had disappeared from Russian prisons in recent days. There are also citizens of foreign countries who are missing.

Disappearances have come to light when family members or lawyers who have come to see the prisoners have not found their loved ones or their principal in the prison where they had been previously.

The events have given more impetus to rumors that Russia and Western countries are preparing for some kind of prisoner exchange.

The news agency Reuters reported on Wednesday that in addition to Russia and the United States, Belarus, Germany, Slovenia and Britain would be involved in the possible prisoner exchange.

However, official sources have not confirmed the rumours.

Latest the disappearance case is a Kremlin critic imprisoned in Siberia Vladimir Kara-Murza. Kara-Murza’s lawyers said on Wednesday that his exact whereabouts are unknown.

Kara-Murza, who worked as a journalist, is a dual citizen of Russia and Britain. He has been sentenced to 25 years in a Siberian prison for treason and spreading false information about the Russian army.

One of the reasons for Kara-Murza’s arrest was a speech in which it was stated that Russia was guilty of war crimes in Ukraine. The human rights organization Amnesty International has said that Kara-Murza is a prisoner of conscience.

Kara-Murzan lawyer Vadim Prokhorov said on Facebook on Wednesday that he had been denied access to the prison hospital where Kara-Murza was, according to the latest information.

The prison is located in the city of Omsk.

“Today was the second day in a row that Kara-Murza’s lawyer was not allowed to visit him in the prison hospital. The exact location of the political prisoner is not clear,” Prokhorov wrote.

Kara-Murza suffers from a neurological disease, which he believes is caused by the Russian government’s attempts to poison him. Earlier in July, he was transferred to the prison hospital for observation.

Kara-Murza’s local lawyer was denied access to the prison on both Tuesday and Wednesday. The reason given was that Kara-Murza was undergoing medical examinations.

Prokhorov called the action a “gross violation”.

Kara-Murza should have a hearing in Omsk on Thursday. The critic’s defense lawyers have demanded that Kara-Murza be allowed to participate in the hearing via video link. However, the court and prison staff have told the lawyers that Kara-Murza probably won’t be able to get a working video connection.

According to the lawyers, the authorities have said that Kara-Murza has not been moved out of the hospital.

Russia’s Federal Prison Service told the AFP news agency that it could not answer questions about the matter without an official request for information.

Also A former US Marine captured in Russia Paul Whelan has disappeared according to his lawyer.

The movement referring to the exchange of prisoners is not limited only to Russia. A German sentenced to death Rico Krieger was pardoned on Tuesday in Belarus. Krieger was convicted of terrorism and sabotage. The experts by it is possible that Russia would like to use Krieger as a Russian assassin serving a life sentence in Germany Vadim Krasikov for release.

The United States and Russia have both previously confirmed that the countries are negotiating with a US supplier by Evan Gershkovich about release. In mid-July, Gershkovich received a 16-year sentence for espionage.

The United States called Gershkovich’s conviction a sham.