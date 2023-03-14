The Russian Duma or Chamber of Deputies approved today a legal amendment that punishes with up to 15 years in prison the dissemination of “false information” about volunteers and mercenaries participating in the Russian military campaign in Ukraine.

(Read also: Six dead by Russian attacks, the majority in Donetsk, the epicenter of the war)

In addition, it also stipulates penalties of up to 7 years in prison for those who discredit any participant in the so-called “special military operation.”

The amendments seek to extend the existing regulations for members of the Armed Forces to all participants in the campaignincluding the mercenaries of the Wagner Group, very active in the neighboring country.

According to the chairman of the Duma Committee on Security, Vasily Piskaryov, Wagner’s founder, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, had formally asked the speaker of the lower house, Vyacheslav Volodin, that measures be taken to protect company members who in recent months it recruited thousands of prisoners.

“Today is the moment of truth. All those who today, risking their lives, guarantee the security of the country and its citizens, are protected from provocations and lies,” Viacheslav Volodin, president of the lower house, said today during the session.

(Also read: Study reveals the countries and regions that imported the most weapons in 2022)

Volodin, who led the initiative to amend the laws passed last year in the first months of fighting, stressed that such behavior is “inadmissible” and must be punished to the fullest extent of the law.

In addition to the maximum sentence of 15 years for false information, those convicted must pay fines of up to 5 million rubles ($66,000).

The deputies also modified the administrative code, so that individuals who discredit any participant in the military campaign will receive a fine of 50,000 rubles (about 660 dollars).

Criminal penalties will only be applied in the event that the offender has committed an administrative offense within a period of one year.

The amendments still need to be approved by the Federation Council or Senate and signed into law by President Vladimir Putin, which is taken for granted.

Although he has not decided to legally recognize the figure of private military companies, Putin recently supported the granting of subsidies to the families of mercenaries.

Prigozhin is at odds with the Defense Ministry and the Russian General Staff, whom he accused of negligence, of trying to steal Wagner’s victories and of refusing to supply him with ammunition.

Prigozhin, whose assault units are the only ones that have made territorial gains in recent months in Ukraine, recently admitted receiving the requested ammunition.

EFE

More news

Russia and the UN negotiate how to renew cereal export agreement

Ukraine: Fighting intensifies for control of Bakhmut center