Russian Cabinet Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree approving a list of 19 countries whose citizens can expect to receive a Russian tourist visa based on a hotel reservation. The corresponding document was published on February 20 at portal legal information.

According to the published document, the list of countries includes Bahrain, Brunei, India, Indonesia, Iran, Cambodia, China, Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Kuwait, Laos, Malaysia, Mexico, Myanmar, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Thailand, Turkey and the Philippines .

The provided tourist visa will be valid for six months.

Earlier, on February 15, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced that Russia plans to introduce a visa-free regime with 11 countries and a simplified procedure for issuing visas with six more. The minister also said that the lifting of restrictions on the issuance of electronic visas for about 70 countries is underway, with the exception of unfriendly countries that have stopped issuing visas in a simplified manner.

Earlier, on February 13, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali announced the possible abolition of the visa regime between the countries in the near future. According to him, Tehran is waiting for an answer on this issue from Moscow.