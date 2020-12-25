Russia has approved the State Strategy for Counteracting the Spread of HIV Infection in the Country until 2030. Izvestia got acquainted with the document.

According to the strategy, within ten years it is planned to reduce the annual increase in the incidence of HIV from 76 thousand people in 2020 to 45 thousand in 2030. Reduce the risk of mother-to-child transmission of HIV to a minimum. Also, by 2030, the number of people taking antiretroviral therapy is expected to grow from 72% to 95%. Moreover, the cost of such therapy should gradually decrease.

As stated in the document, in Russia over the next 10 years it is necessary to completely eliminate discrimination against people with HIV, with an emphasis on increasing knowledge about this infection among all health workers and teachers.

– We conducted a survey among teachers. Some of them still believe that HIV is transmitted by household means. There were teachers and educators who even experienced panic attacks while working with such children, ”Olga Kiryanova, director of the Children Plus charitable foundation, told Izvestia.

Although in general, according to her, the situation is improving slightly.

