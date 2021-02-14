Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin approved the Strategy for the Development of the Forestry Complex until 2030. This is stated on website government.

According to the document, the contribution of the forestry industry to the country’s economy over nine years should increase to 1.14 trillion rubles, today this figure is two times less.

It is specified that reaching such indicators will be possible thanks to comprehensive work in several areas, namely, the digitalization of the industry, the development of reforestation mechanisms and the creation of forest nurseries, support of processing infrastructure and the expansion of the forest road network.

In addition, it is planned to digitize and systematize information about forests. Forest conservation and fire fighting were named as a priority task. Thus, one of the areas of work will be to improve the remote monitoring system.

It is expected that the document approved by the Russian authorities will allow the transition to an intensive model of forestry and will serve to decriminalize the industry.

Meanwhile, the State Duma adopted a draft law on a unified state information system for accounting for timber and transactions with it (LesEGAIS).