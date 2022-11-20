Diplomat Ordzhonikidze called the decision of UNESCO to protect Ukrainian borscht nonsense

Executive Secretary of the Commission of the Russian Federation for UNESCO Grigory Ordzhonikidze said in an interview with RIA Newsthat the organization is doing stupid things by including borscht in the list of intangible heritage that needs urgent protection.

Russia pays tribute to “the undeniable merits and taste of borscht,” but the UNESCO decision does not honor this dish, he said.

The diplomat also noted that, in addition to Ukrainian borscht, there are also Moscow, Belarusian and Polish ones. “In any case, as one of our colleagues noted, while Ukrainians include borscht in the list of intangible heritage, Russians have been successfully preparing it for a long time in the form of space food,” Ordzhonikidze added.

Earlier, UNESCO added the culture of cooking Ukrainian borscht to the list of intangible cultural heritage. Borsch was recognized as a Ukrainian dish. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, commenting on this news, wrote that “everything is subject to Ukrainization.” In addition, she stated that in the 16th century, the Danzig merchant Martin Gruneweg in his travel notes called borscht a dish of Russian residents of Kyiv.