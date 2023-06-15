ATA denied reports of boorish attitude towards Russians in Turkish hotels

Reports of boorish behavior of staff in hotels in Turkey in relation to Russian tourists are “a complete fake.” Similar information in a conversation with the portal Moscow Region Today denied the vice-president of the Alliance of travel agencies of Russia (ATA) Alexan Mkrtchyan.

The expert stressed that such reviews are written by people who do not have enough money for their usual vacation. “The Turks have sharply raised prices compared to last year,” he said. — Prices for holidays in Turkey have increased by about 50 percent. Many people can no longer afford to go to the hotels they were in last year.”

According to Mkrtchyan, many Russians went to hotels of a lower category, but for the same money in rubles. And, of course, the service in such hotels is different. “Obviously they don’t like change,” he said. – Therefore, they invent these stories that they are rude. No one is rude or scolds them.”

Earlier in June, it became known that a security guard at the five-star Orange County hotel in Kemer, Turkey, beat a Russian for swimming in the sea at night. A travel agent said a security guard at an adults-only hotel attacked her client who was attending a wedding celebration. According to her, the tourist has an injured eye.