Pushkov: Vučić and Orban tell the truth about the consequences of US policy for Europe

Member of the Federation Council of Russia Alexei Pushkov appreciated the statements of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. He published his commentary on Telegram-channel.

According to the senator, Vučić and Orban are two European leaders who are telling the truth “about the consequences of current US and Western policy in general for Europe and its economy.” “The rest are silent,” he stated.

Earlier, journalist Tucker Carlson said that Alexander Vucic, in a conversation with him, announced the destruction of the EU economy due to NATO’s actions in Ukraine. Carlson himself added that the destruction of Nord Stream “directly by the Biden administration or its intermediaries” destroys the German economy, which is the largest in the EU.