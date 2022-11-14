Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Grushko said that NATO expansion does not contribute to strengthening security

Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Grushko in an interview with RIA News praised the idea of ​​Ukraine joining NATO, saying that the expansion of the alliance does not contribute to strengthening its security.

“Only a madman, probably, can now think about Ukraine’s entry into NATO. This is based on the rational behavior of the West. But it is irrational,” Grushko explained.

He recalled that even before the Bucharest summit in 2008, at which it was decided that Ukraine and Georgia could become members of the alliance, Russia spoke about the danger of this step and recalled that relations between Moscow and Brussels should be based on the principle of indivisibility of security.

Earlier it was reported that a number of NATO countries, including Greece and Poland, supported Ukraine’s application to join the alliance. Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin acknowledged Kyiv’s desire to join the North Atlantic bloc, but said he did not see any solutions to this issue in the short term.