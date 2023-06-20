Senator Dzhabarov called unacceptable the idea of ​​the United States to start peace talks with a plan for Ukraine

The idea of ​​the United States to start peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv, even with a discussion of the plan of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, is unacceptable, said Volodymyr Dzhabarov, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs. In an interview with Lenta.ru, he explained Russia’s position.

“It seems unacceptable to me, because we know all these points. The first paragraph begins with the withdrawal of all, as he calls it, the occupying forces from the territory of Ukraine to the borders of 1991. For us, this is completely unacceptable, because since 2014 Crimea has been part of Russia under our Constitution. Last year, our country was joined by the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics, Zaporozhye and Kherson region, so his plan is unrealistic,” the senator said.

Earlier, the coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, John Kirby, said that the US presidential administration believes that a peace dialogue should begin precisely with the proposals of the Ukrainian leader.

Vladimir Zelensky in November 2022 presented his ten-point plan to end the conflict. Among them are radiation and nuclear safety, food security, energy security, the release of all prisoners and deportees, the implementation of the UN Charter and the restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine, the withdrawal of Russian troops and the cessation of hostilities, as well as the return of justice, counteracting ecocide, preventing escalation and fixing the end conflict.