Deputy Zhurova: a peaceful summit without Russia’s participation is possible if adequate ideas are adopted there

Moscow may consider the proposals of Kyiv and the G7 countries on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, discussed without Russia, said Svetlana Zhurova, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs. In an interview with Lenta.ru, she appreciated the idea of ​​holding a peaceful summit without Russia’s participation.

According to her, it all depends on what kind of options for completing the special military operation will be put forward.

“If after that the peace proposals are adequate and normal, then maybe [допустимо]. They will come to us with them later, even if we are not there now. And if it is completely inadequate and only their conditions, then we will not accept it anyway, and anyway it will again go nowhere. The question is what they want to settle. Confirm that Crimea is Ukraine? Once again pour from empty to empty? the deputy said.

We still cannot stop this process in any way, because we are not there. Just observe and see how the world sees Ukraine, whether they allocate some place to Russia in their grandiose plans Svetlana ZhurovaState Duma deputy

Offers of Kyiv

The idea to hold a peaceful summit without Russia’s participation was proposed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The Financial Times (FT), citing an unnamed European official, writes that G7 leaders will discuss the initiative during a three-day meeting in Hiroshima, Japan.

During the event, the Ukrainian side plans to promote the so-called “peace formula”. The ten-point plan was presented by Kiev last fall. It provides for the withdrawal of Russian troops and the restoration of the country’s territorial integrity. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has stated that it will not consider settlement proposals that provide for the loss of territories. The Russian Foreign Ministry noted that the initiative of the Ukrainian leader is aimed at creating an anti-Russian coalition.

The G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, will be held from May 19 to 21. The Ukrainian side admits that President Volodymyr Zelensky may join the event. It will depend on the situation on the battlefield.