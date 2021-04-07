Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov appreciated the idea of ​​connecting the United States to the Normandy format. It is reported by RIA News…

“With the approaches that Washington is demonstrating and applying, it has nothing to do in the Normandy format,” he said.

In January, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba spoke about the possible involvement of the United States in negotiations to resolve the situation in Donbass. “Undoubtedly, even more active involvement of the United States in the issue of ending Russian aggression and de-occupation of our territories will be very useful and effective,” the head of the department said.

Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France are participating in the Normandy format. The last talks between their leaders took place at the end of 2019. At the meeting, agreements were reached on the exchange of detainees, a ceasefire and the disengagement of forces in three sections of the demarcation line.