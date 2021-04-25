State Duma Speaker Viacheslav Volodin appreciated the decision of Czech President Milos Zeman to tell the truth about the explosion in Vrbetica in a situation “when everyone sags under the United States.” He wrote about this in his Telegram-channel on Sunday 25 April.

“It’s good that the President of the Czech Republic was not afraid to tell the truth, although, apparently, no one there needs it anymore – the wheel is spinning: the expulsion of diplomats, a scandal, and the undermined relations. As a result, people suffer. European states are losing their independence more and more. The European Union has no position of its own, ”the deputy concluded.

In his opinion, in Prague they began to understand that they “got into a deliberately stupid situation” and suffered primarily themselves, having created an international scandal from scratch. In this regard, Volodin summed up, the Czech Republic is now “backing up.”

“No self-respecting state behaves like that. Only a country that does not have its own subjectivity in key issues can act this way, ”he commented on the expulsion of Russian diplomats from the country. Also, the speaker of the State Duma said that the Czech Republic had given itself “to the service of the overseas” master “” and was forced to “meekly follow other people’s instructions.”

Earlier, Czech President Milos Zeman made a number of statements that were announced during his emergency televised address on April 25. He promised to declassify the results of the investigation of the explosions at the ammunition depots in the village of Vrbetice, and also did not rule out that the scandal that broke out could be the result of the game of the special services. Among other things, the head of state pointed out that in the reports of the country’s Security and Information Service (counterintelligence) there is no evidence of the presence of “Russian agents” at the ammunition depot in Vrbetica. He also urged not to make any conclusions about the causes of the incident until the end of the investigation.

On April 18, Moscow declared 20 employees of the Czech Embassy persona non grata. These measures were taken in response to the expulsion of Russian diplomats from the republic a day earlier. Prague believed that they were working undercover for the Russian special services, which, in turn, were allegedly linked to the Vrbetica bombings. Prague also put on the wanted list of Russians Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov. Representatives of the Czech special services believe that they were at the site of the explosion in Vrbetica in 2014.

Explosions at the ammunition depot took place on October 16 and December 3, 2014. As a result of the accidents, two people died. The reasons for the incidents have not been established.