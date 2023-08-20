State Duma deputy Zatulin said that a truce with Ukraine is unprofitable for Russia

It is unprofitable for Russia to have a truce with Ukraine with a stop at the positions currently occupied by the Russian army, since this does not fulfill the purpose of the special operation. About this in a conversation with Ura.ru said Konstantin Zatulin, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots.

“A truce, a ceasefire leaving the positions currently occupied does not give the impression of a full-blooded victory and is not the achievement of all the goals that were set at the beginning of the special operation,” the deputy assessed.

Related materials:

At the same time, the parliamentarian noted, the West is actively looking for possible options for freezing the conflict after some time, for example, in the fall, winter or spring of next year. “Positions and points of view diverge here. Some people think it’s necessary now. The discrepancies are related to different assessments of the capabilities of Ukraine and Russia. Those who are pessimistic about the possibilities say that we need to push for it as quickly as possible. Hence the talk that Ukraine should agree to options for dividing the territory,” Zatulin said.

Earlier, adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Mikhail Podolyak said that in the event of peace talks with Moscow, Kyiv wants to discuss Russia’s nuclear arsenal and the creation of demilitarized zones on its territory. He also stressed that negotiations can only begin if the Russian army leaves and Ukraine receives territory within the 1991 borders.