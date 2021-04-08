Washington is using new sanctions against Moscow, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, commenting on the possible appointment of a US special envoy for the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. He is quoted by RIA News Thursday, April 8th.

The Foreign Minister suggested that the American authorities were untied by their non-participation in the Open Skies Treaty. “Employees have been freed, and a special representative has been appointed to terminate the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project. It will just drive and threaten everyone. Well, such diplomacy is not a gunboat, but now even new sanctions instruments, ”Lavrov said.

The appointment of a special representative for the destruction of Nord Stream 2 became known on Wednesday, April 7. The publication Politico explained that the official will be responsible for negotiations to end the construction of the gas pipeline. The position – so far unofficially – was offered to the ex-US special envoy for international energy issues Amos Hochstein.

On April 1, the construction operator, Nord Stream 2 AG, announced that the pipeline was 95 percent complete. The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed confidence that the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 project will be completed by the end of 2021

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany along the bottom of the Baltic Sea was supposed to be commissioned at the end of 2019. However, its completion was hampered, in particular, by the threat of sanctions from the United States, due to which European companies began to leave the project. In addition to the United States, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland and Ukraine are opposed to the project.