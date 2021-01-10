Russian Senator Alexei Pushkov assessed the plans of the founder of SpaceX and Tesla, Elon Musk, to colonize the planet Mars. He expressed his opinion in his Twitter-account.

According to Pushkov, one can speak of the seriousness of Musk’s intentions only if the entrepreneur personally goes to the Red Planet along with his first expedition. “Everything else is just words, PR and business,” the senator concluded.

Earlier, Elon Musk, who became the richest man in the world, decided to sell all his property for the sake of settling Mars. The entrepreneur explained that building a city on another planet would require significant investment. This is one of the reasons forcing him to sell the property. Another reason is the desire to demonstrate how determined he is when it comes to Mars.

At the end of 2020, Musk announced plans to build an autonomous city on Mars that would not depend on Earth for its survival. He does not intend to abide by earthly laws outside of the Earth and the Moon, but instead wants to rely on principles of self-government “established on the basis of good will.” By 2050, the businessman plans to send a million people to the Red Planet.