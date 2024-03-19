Vladimir Putin: Russia has intensified offensive against Ukraine in the last three months | Photo: EFE/EPA/ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO

The commander of the Northern Fleet, Alexandr Moiseyev, was appointed this Tuesday (19) acting head of the Russian Navy, days after the dismissal of his predecessor, Nikolai Yevmenov, was leaked in the press, after Ukraine managed to sink several ships of the Black Sea Fleet.

The official news agency RIA News published on Telegram a photo of Moiseyev and a video of the ceremony, held in the Baltic port of Kronstadt, next to a Navy submarine.

Moiseyev, 61, was previously head of the Black Sea Fleet, a position he held until 2018, but in 2019 he was appointed commander of the Northern Fleet.

On March 10, the newspaper Izvestia and the Fontanka portal reported that Yevmenov, who had been in command of the Navy since 2019, had been replaced by Moiseyev after the sinking of several Russian ships in the Black Sea, information that the Kremlin did not even confirm. nor denied it.

With missiles and naval and aerial drones of its own manufacture, Ukraine has managed to destroy since the beginning of the war a third of the ships of the Black Sea Fleet, which caused so much damage in the first months of hostilities.

Kiev in February destroyed the Russian landing ship “Caesar Kunikov” and the missile corvette “Ivanovets” near the coast of the annexed peninsula of Crimea, and at the beginning of the month it also sank the corvette “Sergei Kotov”.

According to Ukrainian military intelligence, seven Russian sailors were killed in this latest attack, carried out with Magura V5 naval drones.

Since then, Russian ships – some of which were moved last year from Crimea to ports on mainland Russia – have not entered the Black Sea for days for security reasons.