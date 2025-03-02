The Russian government has considered that the “Hard reprimand” That the president of the United States, Donald Trump, gave Volodimir Zelenski last Friday is also a reproach to the “moral degradation” of the European allies that support The “Crazy Nazi regime” of the president of Ukraine.

The anger between Trump and Zelenski, which lasted for several minutes in the presence of the media, caused the Ukrainian president left abruptly from the White House without signing an agreement Crucial with its American counterpart so that the United States will continue with its support in exchange for the exploitation of the country’s rare.

The spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry of Russia, Maria Zajarova, said this Saturday that what happened on Friday, an “unprecedented incident in the history of international politics and diplomacy”, is also “a test of the political weakness and extreme moral degradation of the European leaders who continue to advocate for the support of the madman leader of the Nazi regime, who has lost contact with reality. “

Zajarova also assured that Zelenski’s visit represented “a complete political and diplomatic failure of the kyiv regime “, in statements collected by the Tass agency.

The spokeswoman has interpreted that Zelenski is unable to accept a peace with Russia negotiated by Trump because “it cannot show a sense of responsibility and that is why is obsessed with continuing warrejecting peace, which for him is like death. “

In the statement issued by Zajarova, the Russian government has assured that “with its scandalously rude behavior During his stay in Washington, Zelenski confirmed that it is the most dangerous threat to the world community as an irresponsible warmonger. “According to the exterior spokeswoman,” the immutable objectives of Russia continue to be the demilitarization and denazification From Ukraine, as well as the recognition of existing realities on the ground, “he said. Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, the Putin regime often accuses Ukraine of hosting” neo -Nazism “and uses it as a pretext to continue the war, an accusation rejected by kyiv and the Western leaders, who consider it false and absurd.