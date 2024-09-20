Home policy

Ukraine is on the advance in Kursk. Russia is apparently planning to send equipment from Crimea to reinforce the contested area, the Atesh Group reports.

Crimea – The Russian army will probably have to withdraw troops from the peninsula Crimea in the Ukraine War withdraw. The pro-Ukrainian Atesh partisan group had reported that soldiers had loaded military equipment such as weapons and ammunition to support Russian troops in the Kursk region. The Atesh group is active in Crimea, which is occupied by Russia in violation of international law.

“Our members are tracking the movements of weapons, ammunition and military equipment belonging to the 810th Marine Brigade,” the group said in a report. The Marine Brigade is currently stationed near Sevastopol in Crimea and is part of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet coastal forces, as the KyivPost writes. In addition, the armed forces in Crimea are said to be repairing equipment in order to then send it to the Kursk region. The Atesh group also published photos on Telegram showing military equipment and vehicles loaded onto trucks, presumably with Kursk as the destination.

Well prepared: Russian soldiers unload armored personnel carriers during a maneuver in Belarus at the beginning of the Ukraine war. Russia’s army is apparently withdrawing troops and equipment from Crimea. (Archive photo). © Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Belarus/AFP

Partisan group Atesh records troop movements in Crimea to Kursk

The photos are said to show anti-aircraft guns, lightly armored vehicles and ammunition, among other things. The group also plans to continue recording troop movements and transmitting them to the Ukrainian army, as they write on Telegram. Ukraine’s Kursk Offensive has been underway since August 6, when Kiev’s army launched a surprise attack on Russian territory. Despite warnings from commanders in the Kursk region, Russia was unprepared for the attack.

Currently, another advance by Ukraine is underway to put further pressure on Russia. For Russia, the invasion is also a symbolic loss. For the first time since 1945, the state has to defend itself against enemy troops in its own country. For Russia, the offensive could be “expensive, lengthy and bloody,” said Marcus Keupp, military economist, to the ZDF.

Ukraine front in Donetsk still under pressure from Russia

Another aim of Ukraine was to relieve the pressure on the rest of the front by advancing towards Russia. So far, however, the Ukrainian front is still under pressure, especially in Donetsk. The Russian military is currently trying to cut off Ukrainian supplies near Pokrovsk and Kostjantynivka. If Russia breaks through the Ukrainian defences, Kiev’s forces would have to withdraw to Sloviansk, as the ZDF writes. Russia’s offensive is currently progressing slowly, but a breakthrough would be a major defeat for Ukraine in the Donetsk region.

Currently, an important phase in the Kursk offensive is underway, Keupp continues. “We are now in the final spurt towards the next Rasputiza.” In a month’s time, “movement will hardly be possible” in the area around Kursk. If Ukraine manages to further consolidate its positions, Kiev’s troops could hold the area over the winter, the expert said. (sure)