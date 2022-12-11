Home page politics

John Kirby, communications director of the National Security Council, comments on the use of Iranian drones by the Russian side in the war against Ukraine. (Archive image) © Michael Brochstein/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

The US had to free Viktor Bout from Russian custody for the release of basketball player Brittney Griner. Apparently, Moscow also wanted to offset the Tiergarten murderer.

Munich – The Tiergarten murder does not let go of Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin. Russia has apparently tried to free Vadim Krasikov, who was sentenced to life imprisonment in Berlin almost a year ago. The Russian secret service agent had been convicted of the murder of Georgian officer Selimkhan Khangoshvili.

In the course of the negotiations between the United States and Russia for the release of US basketball player Brittney Griner, the name of the 57-year-old was also mentioned, said John Kirby, spokesman for the US National Security Council, on ABC: “They seemed to be a man named Krasikov wanting to have who is imprisoned in Germany.”

But this was not seriously considered, because: “He is a murderer.” In addition, Washington could not intervene in this personnel because Krasikow is not imprisoned in the USA.

Griner Prisoner Swap: US hands over ‘Merchants of Death’ to Russia

Griner should have been in Russia for nine years for drug possession and smuggling. The 32-year-old was picked up at Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport a week before the start of the Ukraine war with a small amount of cannabis oil and cartridges for e-cigarettes in her hand luggage.

After ten months in prison, she has now been released in an exchange of prisoners with Wiktor But, the so-called “dealer of death”. The former Soviet officer should have been in prison for 25 years for conspiracy to murder and arms trafficking, he had already served 14 of those years.

According to Kirby, the United States had already lost hope of getting the basketball player released. Now it’s about “ensuring that she is ready to reintegrate into American society”.

Video: Griner landed in US after prisoner swap

US swaps prisoners with Russia: criticism over detention of ex-marine

According to the British newspaper Daily Mail However, there is criticism in the USA because Griner, a professional athlete, was bought out of Russia instead of the former Marine Paul Whelan. Kirby told ABC: “Without giving details now, because we are still negotiating the release of Paul Whelan, a serious, concrete proposal has been made to the Russians to try to get them both out together. But it just didn’t end up anywhere, didn’t work with the Russians.” The Griner-But exchange only became concrete last week.

Meanwhile, Whelan has been in Russian custody for almost four years. He was sentenced to 16 years in prison in June 2020 for allegations of espionage. The ex-marine also accused Joe Biden’s administration of missing the opportunity to get him released in the course of the prisoner swap. He sees himself as a “hostage” to Russia.

“I am very disappointed that more was not done for my release,” Whelan said in a telephone interview with CNN: “I was arrested for a crime that never happened.” His hope is that Biden will “do everything in his power do to get me home regardless of the price they would have to pay at that point.”

Kirby spoke of “bogus espionage allegations” against Whelan, which was treated “very separately” by the Russians. But most importantly: “Here, too, talks with Russia will continue.” (mg)