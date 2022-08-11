Home page politics

Split

The detonations on the Crimean Peninsula give up Rästel. Satellite images have now been published. News ticker on military events in the Ukraine war.

bombardment through Putin troops : Toxic ammonia leaks in Donetsk.

through : Toxic ammonia leaks in Donetsk. explosions on the Crimea : Satellite images show destruction.

on the : Satellite images show destruction. Zelenskyj to the crew : Russians will soon flee.

to the : Russians will soon flee. This News ticker to the military action in the Ukraine war is continuously updated.

Kyiv – Fighting and night bombardments: In the Donbass, Russian troops have continued their advances, accompanied by massive artillery fire. In total, the Ukrainian side counted 20 civilians killed. The information could not initially be independently verified.

Shelling by Putin troops: Toxic ammonia leaks in Donetsk

In Donetsk, Russian-controlled separatists complained that several civilians had been killed by Ukrainian shelling. Toxic ammonia was released when a brewery was hit.

Explosions in Crimea: satellite images show destruction

In his regular video message to the population, Volodymyr Zelenskyy recalled the explosions in Crimea. Nine Russian warplanes were destroyed there, the Ukrainian President said. According to experts, the first western satellite images of the Saki base show that Russia has lost many of the jets stationed there.

According to unofficial information, partisans loyal to Kyiv played a role in the still puzzling incident. There are also reports from other occupied areas of attacks on Russian facilities and on Ukrainians who are cooperating with the occupation.

A US satellite image of Saki Air Force Base in Crimea after an explosion. © Planet Labs Pbc/AP/dpa

Zelenskyj to the crew: Russians will soon flee

Zelenskyj expressed the expectation that the occupiers of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin would soon flee. “You already feel that the time has come to flee from Kherson and in general from the south of our country. There will come a time when they will flee Kharkiv region, Donbass and Crimea.” (AFP/dpa/frs)