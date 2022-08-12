Home page politics

Of: Fabian Mueller

In the Ukraine war, Russia is still trying to advance in the Donbass. There are heavy attacks. News ticker on military events in the Ukraine war.

Update from August 12, 7:22 a.m.: Russia has apparently doubled the number of its airstrikes on Ukraine compared to the previous week. That’s what Ukrainian Brigadier General Oleksiy Hromov said loudly mirror at a press conference. “The enemy’s planes and helicopters avoid flying within range of our air defenses, and therefore the accuracy of these attacks is low,” Hromow is quoted as saying.

A resident walks over the rubble of a collapsed apartment building after a Russian airstrike on a residential area in Kharkiv. © Daniel Ceng Shou-Yi/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Update from August 12, 6:50 a.m.: According to the Ukrainian General Staff, Russian troops in Donbass continued to try to advance under cover of heavy artillery fire. Fighter planes were also used. The attacks were directed primarily against the cities of Bakhmut and Avdiivka.

However, Ukrainian troops repelled the attacks, the situation report said. The military information was not directly verifiable. Air raid alarms were raised twice across Ukraine on Thursday evening, with no reports of Russian bombs hitting the area.

In his speech, President Selenskyj called on all officials to maintain secrecy. You should refrain from commenting on the military situation so as not to jeopardize operations. He thanked for the €1.5 billion in military aid pledged at a conference of supporter countries in Copenhagen. The money is to go towards weapons and the training of Ukrainian soldiers.

Ukraine-News: Zaporizhia nuclear power plant again under fire

Update from August 11, 7:01 p.m.: According to the Russian occupiers, the Ukrainian nuclear power plant Zaporizhia has come under fire again. The power plant was attacked with heavy artillery and rocket launchers, the representative of the occupation authorities, Vladimir Rogov, said on Thursday in the Telegram news channel. Shots are fired from towns under Ukrainian control. The information could not be verified. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had warned of a possible nuclear catastrophe in view of the shelling.

The Ukrainian power plant operator Enerhoatom informed Telegram about a total of ten impacts near the largest European nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine. “The situation in the power plant is currently under control,” said the group. According to this information, there was no fire and no increased levels of radioactivity.

Ukraine accuses Russian troops of using the nuclear power plant as a fortress for attacks. The pro-Russian separatists, in turn, accuse the Ukrainian armed forces of using shelling to persuade the West to intervene in the conflict. Russia’s state television showed pictures that are supposed to show rocket hits at the power plant.

A Ukrainian soldier flees from the flames in a wheat field in the Zaporizhia region. (Archive photo) © Ukrinform /dpa

Update from August 11, 10:55 am: According to British intelligence experts, Russia can no longer fully fulfill its foreign orders in the armaments industry. “Russia is most likely unable to fulfill some of its armored vehicle export orders,” said the Defense Ministry’s daily Ukraine War Intelligence Update in London. The reason for this is the extraordinary demand for armored combat vehicles for Russia’s own armed forces in Ukraine and the increasing effect of western sanctions, the statement continues.

For example, Belarus recently presented details of a battle tank that had been further developed in its own country. Previously, this task had fallen to the Russian state-owned armaments company UralVagonZavod. According to the British, the reputation of the Russian arms industry abroad has also suffered: “The credibility of many of their weapon systems has been undermined by the connection with the poor performance of Russian armed forces in the Ukraine war,” the statement said.

Zelenskyj calls for resistance – Ukrainian head of state demands information on Putin’s soldiers

Update from Aug. 11, 9:31 am: Selenskyj has called on the residents of the Russian-occupied territories to resist. They should transmit information about the enemy or about collaborators to the Ukrainian armed forces through secure channels, the Ukrainian president said in his evening video address.

Ukraine-News: Toxic ammonia leak – dead and injured

Update from August 11, 8:01 am: Donetsk is from a burning brewery toxic ammonia leaked. This was announced by the pro-Russian authorities in the separatist stronghold. One person and two others were injured in the fire. The trigger for the fire was Ukrainian shelling. The information could not initially be independently verified.

The escape of ammonia had been stopped. The gas was therefore distributed during the night within a radius of two kilometers. The population was asked to stay indoors and keep windows closed. Ammonia – known for its pungent odor – is used as a coolant in beer brewing.

First report from August 11th: Kyiv – Fighting and night bombardments: Russian troops have continued their advances in the Donbass, accompanied by massive artillery fire. In total, the Ukrainian side counted 20 civilians killed. The information could not initially be independently verified.

In Donetsk, Russian-controlled separatists complained that several civilians had been killed by Ukrainian shelling. Toxic ammonia was released when a brewery was hit.

In his regular video message to the population, Volodymyr Zelenskyy recalled the explosions in Crimea. Nine Russian warplanes were destroyed there, the Ukrainian President said. According to experts, the first western satellite images of the Saki base show that Russia has lost many of the jets stationed there.

According to unofficial information, partisans loyal to Kyiv played a role in the still puzzling incident. There are also reports from other occupied areas of attacks on Russian facilities and on Ukrainians who are cooperating with the occupation.

A US satellite image of Saki Air Force Base in Crimea after an explosion. © Planet Labs Pbc/AP/dpa

Zelenskyj expressed the expectation that the occupiers of Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin would soon flee. “You already feel that the time has come to flee from Kherson and in general from the south of our country. There will come a time when they will flee the Kharkiv region, Donbass and Crimea.” (AFP/dpa/frs)