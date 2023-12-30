The member of Vladimir Putin's United Russia party, Vladimir Egorov, died at the age of 46 after falling from a window of his apartment on the third floor of a building in the city of Tobolsk, Siberia, Ukrainian sources announced . The lifeless body was discovered last Wednesday. The Russian authorities have opened an investigation into the causes of death which, given the circumstances, recalls a series of deaths in the ranks of the Russian political and economic nomenklatura. Yegorov was a deputy of the local Duma. In 2016 he was convicted of corruption but avoided punishment, the sources say, thanks to his political positions.

Egorov did not occupy a high position in the vertical of political power in Russia. But his death, which occurred in still mysterious circumstances, still recalls that of numerous other exponents of economic power who have fallen one after the other since the start of the war against Ukraine.

Suspicious deaths in Russia, the endless list

The vice president of Sberbank, Nikolai Vasev he died suddenly of a heart attack, aged 42, last November. He had been responsible for the private clients and property sector of the main Russian bank. Since December 2022, less than a year after the invasion of Ukraine, he had become deputy director of the bank hit hard by EU sanctions and which consequently recorded a 90 percent drop in profits in 2022.

Former commander of the Sixth Army of the Russian Air Force and Air Defense, Vladimir Sviridov, was found dead, together with his wife Tatyana, in their home in the Stavropol area, also last November. The bodies of the 68-year-old former general and his 72-year-old wife were found next to each other on the bed in their home in the village of Andzhievskij, near the town of Mineralnye Vody. The death was at least a week old. According to Ria Novosti there were no signs of violent death. Carbon monoxide poisoning was hypothesized, but technicians from the gas company, Gorgaz, found no traces of it. The Sixth Aviation Army, which Sviridov led until 2009, is now engaged in the war in Ukraine.

Vladimir Nekrasov, head of Lukoil's board of directors, had died of “acute heart failure”, the third executive of the Russian oil giant to die suddenly since the start of the war in Ukraine. Last August, Wagner boss Evgheny Prigozhin died in a plane crash.

In July Anton Cherepennikov, 40, had died following a sudden cardiac arrest in his office in Moscow. He was the number one of a large Russian IT company, Ics holding, considered very close to the Kremlin secret services, which would have used the company for its surveillance systems for the online activities of Russian citizens.

The sausage magnate and congressman Pavel Antov he died in India in December 2022, after falling from the third floor of the hotel where he was staying in what was considered by Indian authorities to be a suicide. Just two days earlier, his friend and traveling companion Vladimir Budanov had died of a heart attack on Antov's 65th birthday. Budanov, 61, had a heart condition.

Alexander Buzakov, director of conventional submarine shipyards, died suddenly in December 2022. No cause of death reported by authorities. Anatoly Gerashchenko, former rector of the Moscow Aviation Institute died in an accident in September 2022.

Lukoil oil company president Ravil Maganov died earlier that month after falling from a Moscow hospital window. Entrepreneur Ivan Pechorin, head of the Far Eastern and Arctic Development Company, drowned on the 10th of that unfortunate month near Ignatyev Point in Vladivostock.

The manager of Lukoil Alexander Subbotin he was found dead near Moscow in May 2022, after treatment with toad venom administered by a shaman. Gazprom executive Leonid Shulman, head of the transport directorate of Gazprom Invest, was found dead at his dacha in Leninsky, near St. Petersburg on January 30. Next to his body, investigators found a suicide note. The following month, on February 25, another Gazprom executive, Aleksandr Tyulakov, was found dead in the garage of his house in the same village. Novaya Gazeta had then spoken of suicide.

Former vice president of Gazprombank, Vladislav Avayev, was found dead with his wife and daughter in his home in Moscow on 18 April 2022. The authorities had spoken of a murder-suicide. On April 19, Sergey Protosenya, a former manager of the gas producer Novatek, a company partly controlled by Gazprom, was found dead in his home in Lloret de Mar, near Barcelona. The bodies of his wife and daughter were found in his residence, with signs of violence. Also in this case, the Spanish authorities had concluded that it was a double murder followed by suicide, a version disputed by his son, according to whom it was a triple murder.

Russian billionaire of Ukrainian origin Mikhail Watford was found dead in his home in Surrey, England, on February 28, 2022. Vasily Melnikov, 43, head of MedStom, a medical components company, was found dead with his wife, 41, and their two children aged ten and four, in Nizhny Novgorod on March 23, 2022.