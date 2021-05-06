Russia Another mass death of seals in the Caspian Sea: at least 170 dead animals washed ashore

Last December, nearly 300 seals were found dead in Dagestan.

In Russia At least 170 dead seals have been found off the Caspian coast in a few days, researchers tell news agency AFP.

Seals were found south and north of Mahachkala, the capital of Dagestan.

Last in December nearly 300 seals were found dead in the same area. It was then thought that either infectious disease or contamination became the fate of seals.

Also this time, seals have been estimated to have died from pollution or fishing nets. The Moscow Marine Mammal Research Center tells AFP that finding out the exact cause would require a year of observation. The Russian authorities say they are investigating the case.

Caspian Sea seals have suffered for years from overfishing and industrial pollution. In addition, the habitat of seals is threatened by the drying up of the world’s largest inland sea.

According to experts, there are currently about 70,000 seals, up from an estimated one million at the beginning of the last century, AFP says.