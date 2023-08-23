The private plane crashed in the Tver region, north of the Russian capital, Moscow, during a domestic flight between Moscow and St. Petersburg.

And Russian news agencies reported that Yevgeny Prigozhin is on the list of passengers on the plane, which was on its way from Moscow to St. Petersburg.

RIA Novosti, TASS and Interfax agencies quoted the Russian Air Transport Agency, “Rosaviatsia”, as saying that Yevgeny Prigozhin’s name was on a list, and it crashed and killed all ten people on board.

While Russian news agencies reported the presence of the Wagner leader on the passenger list, it was not immediately clear if he was on board.

Unconfirmed media reports said the plane belonged to Prigozhin, the founder of Wagner.

Russia’s state Tass news agency quoted emergency officials as saying the plane was carrying three pilots and seven passengers.

Authorities said they were investigating the incident, which took place in the Tver region, more than 100 km north of Moscow.

Prigozhin, whose forces fought alongside the Russian regular army in Ukraine, staged a short-lived armed insurrection against the Russian military leadership in late June and the Kremlin said he would be exiled to Belarus, and that his fighters would either retire, follow him there, or join the Russian army.