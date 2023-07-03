Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak confirmed on Monday that the country will voluntarily cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) in August. According to him, the measure “seeks to maintain the balance of the oil market”. The decision comes on the same day that Saudi Arabia also announced that it will extend voluntary cuts, by one million bpd.

