The Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Friday that it had thwarted attempts by Ukrainian forces to consolidate their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River, which is controlled by Russian forces.

Russian and Ukrainian forces have been stationed on both sides of the river in the Kherson region for nearly a year following the Russian withdrawal from the right (western) bank last November.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Friday in a daily briefing that Ukrainian forces had made “a number of failed attempts to establish a foothold on the islands and the left (eastern) bank of the Dnipro River.”

Ukrainian officials did not comment on whether or not the forces crossed the river.

Yuri Sobolevsky, First Deputy Chairman of the Kherson Regional Council, said in a press conference on Friday, “We cannot comment on that. We maintain media silence (…) so as not to disturb our troops.”

Ukrainian forces made several attempts to cross the Dnipro River last year, but they were unable to consolidate their presence in the face of Russian forces.