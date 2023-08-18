The Russian military said the patrol ships Petlivi and Vasily Bykov fired at the boat and destroyed it.

The army statement added that the attack took place at exactly 07:55 pm GMT, 237 km southwest of Sevastopol.

The statement indicated that the ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet continue to perform their duties in their naval locations, according to the Russian news agency “Sputnik”.

Marine Corps

• In recent days, naval drones have emerged in attacks launched by Ukraine on Russian targets, in a step that shows Kiev’s increasing dependence on this weapon.

• The British “Sky News” network stated in a report that the naval drones give Kiev the ability to respond to the Russian attacks, adding that what is behind the recent attacks on Russia and Crimea is the fleet of drones that Kiev has been developing for a long time.

• This weapon is a compensation for the weakness of the Ukrainian Navy, which does not have naval vessels that can stand up to the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

• Marine drones or marine drones, characterized by their small size, and they are uninhabited boats that operate above and below the surface of the water.

• What distinguishes these drones most is that they are relatively cheap, and at the same time they pose a threat to Russian warships, especially

• If attacks were carried out at night.

• It is difficult for radars to detect them because they are walking above or just below the surface of the sea, and this is due to the fact that they are made of carbon fibers that give them the advantage of concealment.

• Because of its small size, its ability to carry explosives is low.

• Experts say that the desired effect behind these marches is more psychological than material.