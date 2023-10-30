The Russian Ministry of Defense announced on Monday that its air defense systems destroyed eight cruise missiles launched by Ukraine at targets in the Crimean Peninsula.

“On October 30, at approximately 1:00 p.m. Moscow time, an attempt by the Kiev regime to attack facilities in the Crimean peninsula was thwarted with eight Storm Shadow cruise missiles,” the ministry said, adding that “all the missiles were shot down.”

Britain had delivered this type of missile to Ukraine, making London the first country to hand over long-range missiles to Kiev, which it has been demanding since the start of the current crisis in February 2022.

The peninsula is regularly attacked by Kiev forces.