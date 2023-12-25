Monday, December 25, 2023, 7:33 p.m.



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, announced this Monday the capture of Marinka, located in the province of Donetsk, in eastern Ukraine, a town that had been in dispute for months in the context of the fighting with the Ukrainian Army.

Shoigu detailed in a meeting with the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, that the town was fortified, with numerous reinforced concrete constructions and even had underground tunnels, as reported by the TASS news agency.

For his part, the Russian president, who held a meeting with Shoigu to learn about the latest events on the front, specified that the “liberation” of Marinka opens more “operational space” for the Russian Army in the region.

“Convey the most cordial congratulations and words of gratitude to all the personnel, to all the soldiers who participated at different times, at different stages, in the battles for the liberation of Marinka,” Putin said.

The United Kingdom Intelligence services reported in mid-December that Russian troops had managed to “further reduce” the “small” areas under Ukrainian control in this town, which was evacuated by the authorities in early November.