Moscow, Kyiv (Al-Ittihad, agencies)

Russia announced yesterday that its army had retaken 10 villages from Ukrainian forces in the Russian border region of Kursk, where Ukraine launched a major offensive last month.

The Ministry of Defense said in a statement: “During offensive operations, units of soldiers from the Northern Division liberated 10 villages in two days.”

At the same time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Russia is launching a counterattack in the Kursk region, stressing that this Russian response is in line with the Ukrainian plan, without further details.

On August 6, the Ukrainian army made a surprise advance into Kursk, and announced that it had taken control of 1,000 square kilometers and about 100 villages.

Media sources close to the Russian army reported that the battles in Kursk are concentrated around the town of Snagusty, specifically in the western part controlled by Ukrainian forces.

The Ukrainian army has destroyed several bridges in this area in recent weeks, forcing the Russians to build temporary docks to cross the Sim River.