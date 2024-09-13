“During offensive operations, units of the Northern Division liberated 10 villages in two days,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement posted on the Telegram platform.

At the same time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Russia was launching a counterattack in the Kursk region, stressing that this Russian response “is consistent with the Ukrainian plan,” without further details.

On August 6, the Ukrainian army made a surprise incursion into the Kursk region, and later announced that it had taken control of more than a thousand square kilometers and about 100 villages.

The Rebar channel on Telegram, which is close to the Russian military, reported that the fighting in Kursk is concentrated mainly around the town of Snagusti, specifically in the western part controlled by Ukrainian forces.

The Ukrainian army has already destroyed several bridges in this area in recent weeks, forcing the Russians to build temporary docks to cross the Sim River.

Scenes posted on social networks by Russian military bloggers in recent days showed Russian armored vehicles attacking Ukrainian positions in the Kursk region and a group of Ukrainian soldiers who were said to be captured.