This announcement by the Russian Ministry of Defense came a day after the announcement of the death of 63 Russian soldiers as a result of the Ukrainian bombing by HIMARS missiles on a facility in Donetsk, where Russian soldiers were stationed, in one of the bloodiest attacks on Russian forces since the start of the war.

According to the statement of the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Russian forces eliminated more than 40 Ukrainian military personnel on the Kobyansk axis, and two sabotage and reconnaissance groups belonging to the Ukrainian forces were destroyed in the areas of the towns of Novoselovskoye and Tabayevka in the Kharkiv region.

In the direction of Krasny Liman, Russian artillery and heavy launchers attacked 4 assault detachments of Ukrainian forces in the regions of Chervonaya Dibrova in Luhansk, Novosadovoye, Serebryanka and Grigorovka in Donetsk.

According to the statement, the Ukrainians lost more than 120 dead and wounded, 4 armored fighting vehicles, 3 pickup trucks and 2 cars.

On the Donetsk axis, about 90 Ukrainian soldiers were killed in the clashes in the regions of Krasnoye, Petrivskoye, Nevelskoye, Georgievka and Pobeda in Donetsk, and two tanks, 5 armored fighting vehicles and 7 special military vehicles were destroyed.

And on the southern Donetsk axis, more than 30 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated and two armored fighting vehicles and 3 pickup trucks were destroyed by artillery shelling on Ukrainian units in the regions of Prichytovka, Zolotaya Neva, and Novodonetskoye in Donetsk.

The statement added that “more than 130 foreign mercenaries were also neutralized by high-precision strikes of the Russian Aerospace Forces on points of temporary deployment of Foreign Legion units in the areas of Maslyakovka settlements and the city of Kramatorsk in Donetsk.”

Russian forces targeted 4 depots of artillery ammunition and military vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Gulyipol and Chervonoye regions of the Zaporizhia region.

A depot of weapons and military vehicles of Ukrainian forces near the village of Tyaginka in Kherson province was also destroyed.

As a result of missile and air strikes on points of concentration of military equipment in the area of ​​the Druzhkovka railway station in Donetsk, two HIMARS launchers were destroyed; 4 Czech-made RM-70 Vampire rocket launchers; more than 800 missiles for launchers; And 6 military vehicles, as well as up to 120 Ukrainian soldiers.

In the city of Kramatorsk, the positions of two “Himars” launchers, which were bombing the cities in Donetsk, were blown up and destroyed.