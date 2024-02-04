Today, Sunday, the Russian Ministry of Defense issued a detailed statement regarding the losses of the Ukrainian army during the past 24 hours.

The ministry stated, in its statement, that about 720 Ukrainian soldiers were killed in operations by Russian forces, according to the Russian TASS news agency.

The statement added that on the southern Donetsk axis, concentrations of Ukrainian forces were bombed, about 115 Ukrainian soldiers were killed, and two armored vehicles, three cars, and artillery pieces were destroyed.

The ministry added that the Zaporizhya axis witnessed concentrations of Ukrainian forces being bombed, about 45 Ukrainian soldiers were killed, and two vehicles, an artillery, and a rocket launcher were destroyed.

On the Kherson axis, Russian forces bombed concentrations of Ukrainian forces, killing about 30 Ukrainian soldiers and destroying 3 vehicles and artillery pieces.

Air defense systems also shot down 97 Ukrainian drones in various areas in Lugansk, Kharkiv, and Zaporizhya.