Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told state TV station Zvezda that “more than 20” German diplomats had been expelled from Russia.

The Russian Foreign Ministry published a statement earlier Saturday announcing “retaliatory measures” following the “new mass expulsion” of Russian diplomats from Germany.

“We strongly condemn these actions of Berlin, which continue to destroy … the entire scope of Russian-German relations, including their diplomatic dimension,” the foreign ministry said.

In response to a question by Agence France-Presse, the German Foreign Ministry said it had “taken note of Zakharova’s statements.”

She added, “The federal government and the Russian side have been in contact in recent weeks regarding issues related to employees in their respective representations abroad,” without giving further details.

Moscow indicated in its statement that it had “officially notified” on April 5, German Ambassador Geza Andreas von Geer, of its decision to “significantly reduce the number of German diplomatic missions” in Russia.

After it was a close economic partner of Russia before the launch of military operations in Ukraine, Germany moved away from Moscow, and supported Kiev financially and militarily in the conflict.

At the end of last January, Berlin agreed to send a large number of its Leopard tanks to Ukraine, in what marked a turning point in Western military support for Kiev.