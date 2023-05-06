The Russian occupation authorities announced this Friday the partial evacuation of the civilian population from 18 enclaves in the Ukrainian region of Zaporizhia that are in areas close to the battlefront. The mayor of Energodar, Dmitro Orlov, who has been in exile for months in the regional capital, but who maintains sources of information in the occupied town, has told this newspaper that this movement of citizens is not currently underway and that what Moscow wants is to generate “panic” among the residents of the affected areas. Although Kiev keeps the details of the counteroffensive that it has been preparing for months to recover the land invaded by the Russians under strict secrecy, Zaporizhia will most likely be one of the territories from which this great operation will be launched.

Without expressly citing that counteroffensive, the objective of the Russian evacuation is to “strengthen security”, since “the enemy has intensified the bombardment of settlements located very close to the front line”, according to the governor that Russia has appointed in Zaporizhia, Yevgeny Balitsky. His decision is to take children with their parents, the elderly, the disabled and the injured, Balitski says in a message posted on his Telegram social network channel. All these people will be transferred to other points in the region that are further away from the area where the two armies clash daily, he added.

One of the towns affected by this evacuation is Energodar, which has been in Russian hands since the beginning of March last year and where the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, is being built. Mayor Orlov, who had to flee the city like many other thousands of refugees, assures that the departure of citizens announced by the Russian occupation authorities has not yet begun. The first mayor calculates that of the 53,000 inhabitants that Energodar had before it was invaded, only about 14,000 remain today.

According to the governor’s message posted by Moscow, the other towns that are affected by the evacuation operation are: Timoshivka, Smirnivka, Tarasivka, Orlianske, Molochansk, Kuibishevo, Prishib, Tokmak, Mala Bilozerka, Vasilivka, Velika Bilozerka, Dniprorudne, Mikhailivka , Kamianka-Dniprovska, Polohi, Kinski Rozdori, Rozivka. The Russian authorities will be in charge of transportation, accommodation and maintenance during the time these people remain outside their homes, according to the aforementioned announcement.

The Telegram chats through which the neighbors communicate maintain that the operation announced by Moscow is due to the imminence of the Ukrainian counter-offensive and that some of the Russian officials in the occupied towns are burning documentation that could give them away before fleeing. affirmations that this newspaper has not been able to confirm. Other messages speak of a lack of supplies at service stations and traffic jams from the city of Melitopol towards the Crimean peninsula.

Military analysts consider it likely that the Ukrainian counteroffensive will target the area. The southern regions of Zaporizhia and Kherson will foreseeably be the scene of what is expected to be a major military operation in which the local Army will test the deployment of Moscow after more than 14 months of confrontation over the invasion of Ukraine.

About half of the 334 square kilometers of the Zaporizhia region, which had a population of just over 700,000 before the major offensive that began in February last year, is in Russian hands. The towns that are in invaded territory have lost a large part of their population and, especially, those located near the zone of hostilities are almost deserted.

Russia tries to prevent the departure of people from the areas under its control to territory under the authority of kyiv. In these more than 14 months, the city of Zaporizhia has welcomed hundreds of thousands of people fleeing the occupation of both this province and neighboring Donetsk and Kherson. The occupation authorities try to impose on those who remain the Russian passport, increasingly necessary to carry out official business, move from one place to another, go to the bank or enroll children in school, where the system has been imposed of education in Moscow. The use of the local currency, the grivna, is increasingly difficult against the dominant ruble. The imposition of the Russian media and the propaganda of the Kremlin are also the order of the day.

Zaporizhia is one of the four regions of Ukraine that, since September last year, Russia has considered as part of its territory after holding referendums without any type of legal recognition or guarantees. The other three are Kherson, Donetsk and Lugansk. No country in the world officially recognizes this illegal annexation, like that of the Crimean peninsula, a territory in which the Moscow authorities have held power since 2014.

