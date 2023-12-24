The Russian Ministry of Defense said today, Sunday, that its air defense systems shot down four Ukrainian military aircraft during the past 24 hours. The ministry added, in its daily bulletin, that its air defenses shot down three “Sukhoi-27” fighter planes and a “Sukhoi-24” tactical bomber in Zaporizhya and Dnipropetrovsk regions in southeastern Ukraine.

The ministry did not provide further details.

These statements come days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Friday that Ukrainian forces had shot down three Russian Su-34 bomber fighters on the southern front.

The commander of the Ukrainian Air Force also confirmed the downing of Russian planes.