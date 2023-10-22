Vladimir Saldo, appointed by Moscow to command this occupied region in southern Ukraine, confirmed on Telegram that “three enemy missiles heading towards the Crimean Peninsula were shot down” in the Kherson region.

He added, “A provocation by the terrorists of the Kiev regime was thwarted.”

Earlier, the Crimean authorities issued a weather warning and temporarily stopped traffic on the Crimean Bridge, which connects the peninsula to the Russian mainland.

For several weeks, Kiev has been seeking to move the fighting to this strategic region for Russia.

The Crimean Peninsula plays a strategic role in Russian military operations within the framework of the Ukraine war, whether in terms of supplying Russian forces in southern Ukraine or carrying out missile strikes from the sea.

The Ukrainian armed forces aim to disrupt the Russian supply chain and end Russian military control over the Black Sea.

At the end of September, Ukraine carried out a major strike on the headquarters of the Russian fleet in the Black Sea, noting that it resulted in the killing of about thirty officers.

For its part, Russia announced the loss of only one soldier after the attack, which caused severe damage to the building.

Ukrainian forces confirmed on Sunday that they had destroyed a guided missile and three drones launched by Russian forces.