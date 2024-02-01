The ministry said in a statement: “Tonight, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using drones on sites in Russian territory was thwarted.”

She added: “The air defenses intercepted drones over the territory of the Belgorod region (4 drones) and Kursk (1 drone) and destroyed them.”

At approximately 03:30 GMT, 4 other Ukrainian drones were destroyed over the Belgorod region and two drones over the Voronezh region, according to the same source.

Almost every night, Ukraine faces air attacks, sometimes including dozens of missiles and drones, targeting mainly cities.

For several months, Ukrainian forces have responded to Russian strikes by launching drone and missile attacks on Russia, causing deaths among civilians.

These attacks particularly target the Russian border region of Belgorod.

On December 30, Belgorod was subjected to a Ukrainian attack that killed 25 people and injured more than 100.

This attack, which is considered the most violent on Russian territory since the start of the war in 2022, came in response to intense Russian bombing that targeted Ukrainian cities.