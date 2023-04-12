And the Russian Ministry of Defense said: “On April 12, 2023, the means of controlling Russian airspace over the Baltic Sea detected an air target approaching the borders of the state of Russia.”

It is noteworthy that the crew of the Russian fighter identified the air target as an R-3C Orion patrol plane of the German Navy, according to the Russian agency “Tass”.

The National Defense Control Center in Russia stated, “After the foreign military aircraft moved away from the borders of the Russian Federation, the Russian fighter returned safely to the airport.”