The Russian Defense Ministry announced today, Wednesday, that the Russian army destroyed German and American weapons during air strikes in southern Ukraine.
“A combat vehicle of the Gibbard anti-aircraft gun complex, supplied by Germany to Kyiv, was destroyed near the Novopavlevka district of the Mykolaiv region,” said Igor Konashenkov, a ministry spokesman.
Germany intends to supply Ukraine with a total of 30 pieces of Gibbard air defense tanks, as part of the arms aid provided to Ukraine.
According to data issued by the German Ministry of Defense, the number of these armored vehicles that have been sent to Ukraine has reached five so far.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has repeatedly announced, in the past period, the destruction of American “HIMARS” missile launchers.
Konashenkov reported that 6 of the 16 launchers Washington sent to Kyiv were destroyed. However, the United States and Ukraine denied the authenticity of this news.
