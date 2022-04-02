Russia announced the destruction of 67 other military targets, in its latest missile attacks in Ukraine.

The Russian Defense Ministry stated that a depot of gasoline and diesel was destroyed near the commercial and industrial city of Kremenchuk, 300 km southeast of the capital, Kyiv, on Saturday morning.

The ministry said that two military airports had stopped operating, near the city of “Poltava” and near the city of Dnipro.

Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said the missiles were launched from warships and aircraft.