Russian military command inspects equipment and weapons to be sent to fighting in Ukraine | Photo: EFE/EPA/Ministry of Defense of Russia

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday (14) that two Russian military commanders were killed in the region of Bakhmut, the eastern Ukrainian city that has been the main battleground of the war in Ukraine since the end of last year.

According to the folder, Commander Vyacheslav Makarov, of the 4th Motorized Rifle Brigade and who led the front-line troops, and Deputy Commander Yevgeny Brovko, of another unit, were killed by Ukrainian attacks.

Russia does not usually announce deaths of military commanders. Sunday’s communique points to the difficulties Moscow has been facing in the struggle for control of Bakhmut.

On Friday (12), the Russian Ministry of Defense admitted that its troops were forced to withdraw from the north of the city due to a Ukrainian counter-offensive.

On Sunday, the ministry said that Ukrainian forces had carried out attacks north and south of Bakhmut since Saturday, but that these offensives “were repelled” and that Russian defenses had not been breached.