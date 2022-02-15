The Kremlin confirmed on Tuesday the beginning of the withdrawal of its troops deployed on the border with Ukraineemphasizing that it is something “normal” and once again denouncing Western “hysteria” in the face of a supposed invasion of the neighboring country.

“We always said that after the maneuvers (…) lTroops will return to their home barracks. And that is what is happening now. It’s the usual process,” Russian presidential spokesman Dmitri Peskov told reporters.

Likewise, a ministry spokesman, Igor Konashenkov, pointed out that “the units of the South and West military districts, which they have finished their tasksthey began to load in means of transport” and “they will begin to return to their barracks today (Tuesday)”.

The ad, the first sign of détente by Moscowwas vague and it is not known how many soldiers it affects. Russia had deployed more than 100,000 military on the border with Ukraine since December. At the same time, Russia continues to carry out military exercises in Belarus, a neighbor of Ukraine, which will last until February 20.

The withdrawal of some troops was received with enthusiasm in Ukraine, whose Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, assured that his country, together with its Western allies, had “managed to prevent a new Russian escalation“.

The Russian announcement also coincides with the arrival in Moscow of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is trying to advance the diplomatic path and try to drive away the specter of invasion and war in Eastern Europe.

On Tuesday, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called on Russia to withdraw its troops from the border. “The situation is particularly dangerous and could worsen at any time,” the minister warned in a statement.

News in development…

