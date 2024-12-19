Thursday, December 19, 2024
Russia announces the arrest of the man who killed the head of the Russian Army’s chemical defense with a bomb in Moscow

December 19, 2024
The Federal Security Service (FSB) of Russia reported this Tuesday the arrest of the perpetrator of the bomb attack that killed Lieutenant General Igor Kirilov in Moscow yesterday. In the position since 2017, Kirilov supervised the radiological, chemical and biological defense unit of the Russian Army. Russian radiological, chemical and biological defense troops, known as RKhBZ, are special forces that operate in contaminated conditions.

According to the FSB statement, broadcast by Russian news agencies, the detainee is a citizen of Uzbekistan born in 1995, whose identity has not been revealed, who confessed that he was recruited by the Ukrainian secret services.

The detainee traveled to Moscow on behalf of kyiv, received a high-powered explosive device and hid it on an electric scooter that he parked next to the entrance to the building where Kirilov lived, the press release adds.

To monitor the general’s home, he rented a shared car in which he installed a video camera that transmitted live images to the organizers of the assassination, located in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, according to the FSB. The note adds that, once the perpetrator of the attack saw the image of the soldiers leaving the building’s portal, he remotely detonated the bomb that killed Kirilov and his assistant.

The Ukrainian secret services would have promised him $100,000 and the possibility of settling in a country in the European Union, always according to the FSB version.

Yesterday, Reuters and AFP news agencies, citing a Ukrainian security source, reported that kyiv was behind the attack. The Ukrainian security service SBU had issued an arrest warrant against Kirilov a day earlier for alleged war crimes against kyiv forces.

