Moscow (Agencies, Al-Ittihad)

Russian authorities announced yesterday that they had arrested three people during an operation in the Republic of Ingushetia in the Caucasus on charges of preparing to attack a church in the town of “Sonia”.

“The suspects were interrogated and a criminal investigation was opened against them,” the Russian regional Investigative Committee said in a statement, noting that they were residents of the town.

She said that these “three Russian citizens, members of an international terrorist organization banned on the territory of Russia, were specifically preparing an attack against the Church of the Protection of the Virgin Mary in the town of Sonya, near the city of Vladikavkaz.”

The RIA Novosti news agency quoted an informed source as saying that the detainees were members of the ISIS organization.

Russia’s state TV channel Vesti published a video showing three men lined up against a wall, surrounded by FSB officers.

During a series of operations, the regional investigation committee said police also found explosive devices on three other individuals who were arrested on charges of “illegal possession of explosives.”

The committee did not determine a direct link between the two cases.

From time to time, Russia announces the thwarting of plans to carry out attacks by cells suspected of belonging to ISIS.

On August 23, at least three prison staff and four attackers were killed during a hostage-taking at a prison in the Volgograd region that appeared to bear the hallmarks of ISIS.

At the end of June, Russia witnessed further attacks in Dagestan, another region in the Caucasus, against Orthodox churches and a Jewish synagogue, in which 20 people were killed.